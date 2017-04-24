Franklin County ranks second in Ohio for heroin seizures

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol says Franklin County ranks second in the state for heroin seizures.

According to the latest annual crime analysis report from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, meth seizures in the state are up more than a thousand percent. Heroin busts were up more than 300 percent. Other opiate seizures are up 90 percent.

The Highway Patrol attributes the increase in seizures to increased demand.

“The appetite is there and as long as that appetite is there, drugs are going to continue coming into our communities,” said Lt. Robert Sellers.

The patrol says one way you can help end the epidemic is to call #677

