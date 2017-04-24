Gas prices rising in Ohio, nationally as summer nears

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS (AP) — Gas prices around Ohio continue to climb as summer nears.

The average for a gallon of regular fuel in Ohio was about $2.39 in Monday’s survey from auto club AAA, the Oil Price Information Service and WEX Inc. That’s up 7 cents from last week. At this time last year, it was just $2.17.

The national average was slightly higher than the state average Monday at $2.42, up a penny from a week ago. The national average was much lower a year ago at $2.13.

AAA says prices at the pump have been rising as the switch is made to more expensive summer-blend gasoline and driving demand increases.

AAA Daily Fuel Gauge Report: http://fuelgaugereport.aaa.com

