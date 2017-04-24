Holocaust survivors share their stories in homes across Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — “I felt there was something wrong with being Jewish. They want to kill us. So why would I want to be Jewish?”

That’s how Fran Greenberg felt growing up as a Jewish child in Paris in the 1940’s. She didn’t know that it wasn’t the same in other parts of the world.

“This was life. I didn’t know life could be good,” she said before speaking a crowd observing “Zikaron Basalon,” an Israeli project that means “remember in the living room. 2017 was the first time the event was held in Columbus. Monday also marked Holocaust Remembrance Day.

She lost both of her parents as a result of the Holocaust by age nine. One of her earliest memories is the police dragging her father from their home in the middle of the night.

It was just 14 years ago that she began speaking about the events she faced as a child and has dealt with her entire life.

“I realized I had a responsibility,” she said. “I don’t ever want it to be forgotten.”