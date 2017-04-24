DECATUR, IL (NBC News) — An Illinois man has finally become an Eagle Scout after several decades of waiting.

Terry smith says he earned his 21 merit badges almost five decades ago, and he was supposed to receive the top honor.

But some unforeseen circumstances, and life in general got in the way, and he wasn’t able to receive the top honor.

But Smith maintained all of his records, wrote the Boy Scouts, and asked if he could become an Eagle Scout.

“You set a goal on each one and once you’ve achieved that you set another goal. Just like in life you have to have a goal somewhere,” said Smith.

At the swearing in ceremony, Smith was brought to tears as he and 33 other scouts were honored with the highest title in the boy scouts of America.