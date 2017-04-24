Kansas teen who asked friend with Down Syndrome to prom escorts her there in a helicopter

NEWTON, KS (InsideEdition.com) — A high school senior and his prom date, an avid Doritos-lover who has Down syndrome, got a ride to the big dance in a helicopter on Saturday.

Last month, after 18-year-old Shaedon Wedel asked his best friend’s 15-year-old sister, Carlie Wittman, to prom wearing a custom Doritos t-shirt with a “cheesy” promposal on it, the chip company wanted to surprise the teens with a ride to the dance in a Doritos helicopter.

“She loved the helicopter and just had a blast,” Wedel told InsideEdition.com. “It picked us up and flew us to dinner and then later the helicopter landed at the high school.”

Wedel said the pair could see all of the people waiting down below as they were preparing to land.

“Everyone just kind of looked up and started cheering. It was amazing. Carlie had a fantastic time,” Wedel said.

The pair had an amazing night at the dance, Wedel said.

“She danced her little heart out,” he said.

