Little Big Shots: Gymnast Grace Walker

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – She’s the top 11-year-old gymnast in the state and among the best in the region. She’s also this week’s NBC4 Today’s Little Big Shots star!

Grace Walker is an 11-year old gymnast. She trains at Integrity Athletics in Plain City and all that training is paying off. Walker is a Level 9 gymnast (out of 10 levels) and a state all-around champion. She also finished third in the regional meet.

Grace’s best event is the balance beam though her favorite event is the uneven bars, which she has made great strides in lately.

At just 11 years old, grace has a very bright future in the sport, whether that be collegiately or at the Olympic level. We’ll be following her career for sure!

