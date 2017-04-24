Man accused of beating elderly pastor to death appears in court

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Bond was set at $1 million for Rickey Skinner during today’s arraignment in Franklin CountyCommon Pleas Court.

A grand jury issued an indictment against Skinner last week charging him in connection with the murder of an elderly pastor on the south side of Columbus.

Skinner is facing one count of aggravated murder, two counts of murder, one count of aggravated robbery and one count of aggravated burglary.

Prosecutors say Skinner made statements to multiple witnesses that he had killed 81-year-old Joe McDowell.

Investigators say McDowell was found beaten to death in the bedroom of his home.

Skinner had been living in a detached garage on McDowells property on Southard Ave.Firefighters were called out to the property on March 28 when the detached garage was reported on fire. Skinner and a woman living with him in the garage were both badly burned.

It was during a wellness check of the homeowner that firefighters found McDowell.

