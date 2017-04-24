Man in stable condition after west Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Columbus Police are investigating after a man was shot Sunday afternoon near Franklinton.

The shooting happened on the first block of Dakota Avenue just before 5:00 pm.

Police say they arrived on scene to find the victim, Antonio Parks, had been transported to a local hospital by a witness.

Witnesses then told police they saw the suspect, now identified as Clifton Walls, approach Parks and begin firing at him.

Parks was hit twice in the upper body. He is in stable condition.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Clifton Walls for felonious assault.