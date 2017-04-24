No joke: The turtle crossed the road with the help of a Virginia police and a red wagon

By Published:
Prince William County Police Department/Facebook)

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA (WCMH) — We’re not sure why the turtle was trying to cross the road, but we do know it needed some help from a few concerned citizens, a police officer, and a little red wagon.

The Prince William County Police Department, posted a video to their Facebook page, April 21, featuring the large tortoise attempting to cross Linton Hall Road near Alexandria, Virginia.

In the video the turtle, which appears to be a snapping turtle, is along the side of the busy roadway when a police officer picks it up and places it in a little red wagon.

With the help of the officer a citizens pulls the turtle across the other side of the roadway in the wagon.

The police department provided no punchline as to why the turtle crossed the road.

