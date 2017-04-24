Ohio governor, ex-GOP presidential candidate, publishes book

By Published:
FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2017 file photo, Ohio Gov. John Kasich walks out of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – A new book by Ohio Gov. John Kasich looks at what Kasich calls the positivity of his presidential campaign compared with the election cycle’s negativity.

Kasich’s “Two Paths: America Divided or United” is being published Tuesday. The book reflects on Kasich’s career, his run for the presidency and his views on a wide range of issues, from media coverage of politics to voting rights.

The 64-year-old Kasich was President Donald Trump’s longest-lasting competitor in the GOP primary race and declined to endorse Trump after he clinched the nomination.

The two have continued to feud, with Kasich calling Trump’s recent immigration executive order “ham-handed.” Trump supported a contender for state party chair in Ohio who defeated a Kasich backer for the job.

