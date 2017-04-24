Police looking for south Columbus Dollar General robber

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Police are looking for a man who they say robbed a south Columbus Dollar General store Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 2:18pm at the Dollar General store at 1596 Parsons Avenue.

According to Columbus police, a suspected shoplifter punched an employee in the face while he was trying to leave the store. The employee hit her head on the concrete pavement and was knocked unconscious.

The employee was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Police said the suspect is a dark-skinned black male between 22 and 27 years old, standing 6’3” and weighing 220 pounds. He had short dreadlocks.

Police said the man left the area in a hunter green colored Buick Lesabre.

Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus Police at 614-645-4665.