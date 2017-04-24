Police looking for south Columbus Dollar General robber

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Police are looking for a man who they say robbed a south Columbus Dollar General store Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 2:18pm at the Dollar General store at 1596 Parsons Avenue.

According to Columbus police, a suspected shoplifter punched an employee in the face while he was trying to leave the store. The employee hit her head on the concrete pavement and was knocked unconscious.

The employee was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Police said the suspect is a dark-skinned black male between 22 and 27 years old, standing 6’3” and weighing 220 pounds. He had short dreadlocks.

Police said the man left the area in a hunter green colored Buick Lesabre.

Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus Police at 614-645-4665.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s