Sean Hannity calls sexual harassment accusation ‘100% false’

FILE - In this March 18, 2016, file photo, Fox News Channel's Sean Hannity speaks during a campaign rally for Republican presidential candidate, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, in Phoenix. Hannity told the New York Daily News for a story published April 23, 2017, that accusations of sexual harassment from former Fox News contributor Debbie Schlussel are “100% false and a complete fabrication.”(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – Sean Hannity says accusations of sexual harassment from a former Fox News contributor are “100% false and a complete fabrication.”

Debbie Schlussel tells Tulsa, Oklahoma, radio station KFAQ that Hannity repeatedly asked her to come to his hotel with him during a book signing event and a broadcast of his radio show in Detroit. She says Hannity called her after the show and yelled at her. She says “it was made clear to me that I didn’t go back to his hotel with him after.”

Hannity responded to the New York Daily News in a statement . He says Schlussel has been lying about him for over a decade “in an effort to slander, smear and besmirch” his reputation.

Schlussel didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on Hannity’s statement.

