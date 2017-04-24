Shooting in southeast Columbus leaves one in critical condition

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition after a shooting on the southeast side of Columbus.

The shooting happened around 6:02pm on Lowridge Drive. According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers responded to a report of a shooting and found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

No other details were immediately available.

