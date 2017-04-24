Shooting reported at Dallas office building

DALLAS (AP) – Dallas police say officers are responding to a the report of a shooting at an office building in the city.

Police have provided no other details, including whether any shots have been fired or any injuries were reported in 911 calls Monday morning.

Television footage shows a heavy police response at a multi-story office building along an interstate in northern Dallas.

People who work in the building told KXAS they received a notice of an active shooter and were escorted outside by officers.

People can be seen milling around the office building.