Walter Renz sentenced to life without parole for death of neighbor

MANSFIELD, OH (WCMH) — Walter Renz will be spending the rest of his life in prison after he was sentenced in killing of his neighbor Patsy Hudson.

Renz was sentenced by Judge DeWeese to life without parole for count one (aiding and abetting aggravated murder) plus one year for count three (aiding and abetting abuse of a corpse), three years for count four (aiding and abetting tampering with evidence), one year for count five (aiding and abetting receiving stolen credit card) and one year for count seven (aiding and abetting identity theft), all to be served concurrently.

Hudson, 62, was last seen in July 2015 and was reported missing in December.

The county’s forensic lab had used some of the bones found in several locations around the county and things found inside Hudson’s house to identify the remains.