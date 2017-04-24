Witnesses question OSU police tactics during campus incident

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Video of an altercation between Ohio State University police and a man is going viral after it was shared on Twitter Monday.

During and exchange with an officer, a man is heard in the video refusing to drop a backpack. The video then shows the man repeatedly asking,  “What am I being arrested for?” as police officers take him to the ground and place handcuffs on him.

According to OSU police, officers were investigating a report about a man who may have had intentions to hurt himself or others. Officers said they believed he might have had a weapon.

The man was not actually arrested, but police say they “took action deemed necessary” to bring him to a hospital for a well-being check.

OSU police released the following statement:

Earlier today, The Ohio State University Police Division responded to an urgent report that a person may intend to harm himself and may have a weapon. Officers quickly located the individual. Based on their observations at the scene, they took action deemed necessary to protect the safety of all. The individual was not arrested and no injuries have been reported. He was transported to the hospital for a well-being check, which is standard protocol when police believe an individual may harm themselves. Ohio State Police will thoroughly review this incident, as we do all such cases. The safety and security of the campus community is our number one priority.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s