Woman in custody after north Columbus SWAT situation

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Columbus Police say a woman is now in custody after refusing to come out of her residence for officers early Monday morning.

The situation ended around 4:00 am.

Upper Arlington Police officers had asked for the help of Columbus Police after a man claimed his girlfriend was stalking and threatening to kill him.

He filed aggravated menacing charges against her. When police went to take her into custody, she refused to leave her home on the 5000 block of Bentley Lane.

Police were notified that she owned a shotgun, and SWAT officers were called in to assist.

After a few hours, she got close enough in the doorway for officers to use a taser on her and take her into custody.

Police say the shotgun was never discharged during the incident.

Surrounding roads were closed while the situation was active, but have now all reopened.