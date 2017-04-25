NEW ORLEANS, LA (NBC News) — In the surveillance video, you see a man fall from the ceiling into a clothing store in New Orleans.



Police say he set off the burglar alarm, panicked and tried to climb back up. But it did not go well.



He got tangled in the rope, and slipped.



So he changed his mind and searched for an exit, but that didn’t go well either.



So he tried again to climb up into the ceiling, and again he failed.



Eventually police say he did find an exit door and ran away without taking anything.

