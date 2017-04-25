COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Looking for a quick but cheap getaway? You’ll need to act fast!

Frontier Airlines is having a mega online sale, but the fares are only good for a few hours. We checked the tickets and found flights out of Ohio with fares as low as $24!

There are some restrictions, including what dates you can travel, and the seats may be limited. The destinations are also limited.

The cheapest flights will require you to travel up to Cleveland. From there, $24 will get you to Minneapolis, Raleigh, or Charlotte. Fork out another $10 and you can get to Atlanta. And then for $39, you’ll end up in sunny Florida with a flight to either Orlando, Tampa or Fort Myers.

If you prefer Fort Lauderdale, you can get a ticket for just $29 if you choose to fly out of Cincinnati. There are also tickets to Atlanta, New York and Philadelphia for less than $40, or you can get to Dallas or Phoenix for $49 one way.

It’ll cost you a bit more to fly out of Columbus. The cheapest one-way flight available at John Glenn International is a $54 ticket to Orlando. There are also flights to Denver for $57 and a flight to Las Vegas for $74.

Ready to book your flight? Click here to head to Frontier Airlines’ website.