Columbus Music Makers – July

NBC4 Staff Published:

July Concert Dates for Columbus, Ohio Only

Artist: McGuffey Lane

Date: July 3, 2017    Location: Huntington Ball Park –  Columbus, Ohio

Date: July 26, 2017   Location: Ohio State Fair Celese Center –  Columbus, Ohio

Date: July 28, 2017   Location: St. Margaret Church Fest –  Columbus, Ohio

Artist: Phil Dirt & The Dozers

Date: July 3, 2017    Location: Huntington Ball Park –  Columbus, Ohio

Date: July 4, 2017    Location: Westerville South High School –  Westerville, Ohio

Date: July 15, 2017    Location: Crowne Plaza Hotel Parking Lot –  Dublin, Ohio

Artist: Bill Foley

Date: July 5, 2017   Location: Carsonie’s   –  Westerville, Ohio

Date: July 6, 2017   Location: Taranto’s Polaris  –  Columbus, Ohio

Date: July 12, 2017   Location: Carsonie’s   –  Westerville, Ohio

Date: July 13, 2017   Location: Taranto’s Polaris  –  Columbus, Ohio

Date: July 19, 2017   Location: Carsonie’s   –  Westerville, Ohio

Date: July 20, 2017   Location: Taranto’s Polaris  –  Columbus, Ohio

Date: July 26, 2017   Location: Carsonie’s   –  Westerville, Ohio

Date: July 27, 2017   Location: Taranto’s Polaris  –  Columbus, Ohio

Artist: John Schwab

Date: July 5, 2017    Location: The Polaris Hilton Patio  –  Columbus, Ohio

Date: July 11, 2017    Location: Gatsby’s  –  Gahanna, Ohio

Date: July 12, 2017   Location: The Polaris Hilton Patio  –  Columbus, Ohio

Date: July 18, 2017   Location: Gatsby’s  –  Gahanna, Ohio

Date: July 22, 2017   Location: JT’s Pizza & Pub  –  Columbus, Ohio

Date: July 25, 2017  Location: Gatsby’s  –  Gahanna, Ohio

Date: July 27, 2017   Location: Buffalo Wild Wings –  Canal Winchester, Ohio

Date: July 30, 2017  Location: Cardos Pizza & Tavern Patio  –  Pickerington, Ohio

Artist: Six Foot Blonde

Date: July 13, 2017   Location: Turtle Creek Tavern –  New Albany, Ohio

Date: July 14, 2017   Location: Wedgewood Country Club –  Powell, Ohio

Date: July 21, 2017   Location: Finnegans Wake –  Pickerington, Ohio

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s