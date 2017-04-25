Columbus Music Makers – July

July Concert Dates for Columbus, Ohio Only
Artist: McGuffey Lane
Date: July 3, 2017 Location: Huntington Ball Park – Columbus, Ohio
Date: July 26, 2017 Location: Ohio State Fair Celese Center – Columbus, Ohio
Date: July 28, 2017 Location: St. Margaret Church Fest – Columbus, Ohio
Artist: Phil Dirt & The Dozers
Date: July 3, 2017 Location: Huntington Ball Park – Columbus, Ohio
Date: July 4, 2017 Location: Westerville South High School – Westerville, Ohio
Date: July 15, 2017 Location: Crowne Plaza Hotel Parking Lot – Dublin, Ohio
Artist: Bill Foley
Date: July 5, 2017 Location: Carsonie’s – Westerville, Ohio
Date: July 6, 2017 Location: Taranto’s Polaris – Columbus, Ohio
Date: July 12, 2017 Location: Carsonie’s – Westerville, Ohio
Date: July 13, 2017 Location: Taranto’s Polaris – Columbus, Ohio
Date: July 19, 2017 Location: Carsonie’s – Westerville, Ohio
Date: July 20, 2017 Location: Taranto’s Polaris – Columbus, Ohio
Date: July 26, 2017 Location: Carsonie’s – Westerville, Ohio
Date: July 27, 2017 Location: Taranto’s Polaris – Columbus, Ohio
Artist: John Schwab
Date: July 5, 2017 Location: The Polaris Hilton Patio – Columbus, Ohio
Date: July 11, 2017 Location: Gatsby’s – Gahanna, Ohio
Date: July 12, 2017 Location: The Polaris Hilton Patio – Columbus, Ohio
Date: July 18, 2017 Location: Gatsby’s – Gahanna, Ohio
Date: July 22, 2017 Location: JT’s Pizza & Pub – Columbus, Ohio
Date: July 25, 2017 Location: Gatsby’s – Gahanna, Ohio
Date: July 27, 2017 Location: Buffalo Wild Wings – Canal Winchester, Ohio
Date: July 30, 2017 Location: Cardos Pizza & Tavern Patio – Pickerington, Ohio
Artist: Six Foot Blonde
Date: July 13, 2017 Location: Turtle Creek Tavern – New Albany, Ohio
Date: July 14, 2017 Location: Wedgewood Country Club – Powell, Ohio
Date: July 21, 2017 Location: Finnegans Wake – Pickerington, Ohio