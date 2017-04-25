Crash closes I-71NB near Fayette/Greene county line

FAYETTE COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Transportation says Interstate 71 northbound near the Fayette/Greene county line could be closed for several hours after several semi-trucks crashed in the area.

According to Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, the crash near mile marker 62 involved three semi-trucks and injuries were reported.

ODOT does expect one lane of I-71 north should be reopened within a few hours, but the pavement in the area was damaged by the crash and it could take until Tuesday afternoon to get all lanes reopened.

Traffic is being forced to exit at state Route 72. From there, drivers can head north on US 22.