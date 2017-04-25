WEST PALM BEACH, FL (WPTV) Milan Bolden-Morris, 17, knew friends would talk about her unique prom dress, but she didn’t think it would explode on social media. Even celebrities like Snoop Dog took notice.

“I know a lot of people wanted to know why I wore the dress,” she says.

She says her dress designer, Terrance Torrance, approached her about wearing a Black Lives Matter dress that included a picture of Trayvon Martin on the front.

“He said, ‘Look, I have this idea. I want you to convey this message for me. I want you to help me out.’ I felt it was a vital issue,” Milan says.

Her phone was constantly ringing on Monday with calls from friends and strangers. Trayvon Martin’s mother even called to thank her.

Milan said she hopes people understand her message is not to respect just black lives, but all lives including police lives.

“They protect us everyday. I have family members that are in law enforcement, and I do not want them to be looked down upon because of this. I feel that they are needed,” she says.

The mission is clear.

“God created everybody on this Earth to be loved. All of this was with good intentions. I wanted to convey this message, and I was proud and blessed to be able to do that,” she added.