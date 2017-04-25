Food shortage leading to starvation of orphan bear cubs in Vermont

This photo released Monday, April 24, 2017, by the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department shows one of several bear cubs found the previous Monday starving in Guildhall, Vt., after a shortage of wild food supplies in parts of the state last fall. (Mark Schichtle/Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department via AP)

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) – Wildlife experts from Vermont and New Hampshire are finding more starving bear cubs than usual, and experts are blaming an increase in births a year ago and a food shortage in the fall.

Vermont Fish and Wildlife Program Manager Scott Darling says in a typical year, wardens and biologists find one starving bear cub, usually an orphan.

New Hampshire bear rehabilitator Phoebe Kilham says she’s caring for six yearling cubs this year – four from Vermont and two from New Hampshire. She says some years they don’t get any.

Darling says it’s possible more starving cubs will be found because it will be several weeks before the state’s forests can grow new sources of food.

