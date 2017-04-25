LUFKIN, TX (InsideEdition.com) — A former Texas kindergarten teacher was arrested over the weekend after allegedly having sex romps with multiple high school students.

Heather Robertson, 38, is accused of having an improper relationship with four teen boys, two of whom she allegedly had sex with at the same time in her Lufkin home.

According to police, one of the students told them that he and Robertson began “sexting” on Snapchat after spring break.

Her arrest warrant states that Robertson asked the boy to come over to her apartment to have sex. When the boy told Robertson that a friend was with him, he told police she said the friend could join them.

Once at the apartment, Robertson allegedly asked them to have sex with her. According to the warrant, Robertson told them to follow her to her bedroom, where she began taking off her clothes before engaging in sexual intercourse with both boys.

Following her arrest, police interviewed Robertson, who allegedly told them she did not use condoms when she had sex with the boys because she can no longer have children, according to the Lufkin Daily News.

Two other boys have allegedly come forward with claims they had sex with Robertson.

Following her arrest, Robertson’s employer, the Hudson Independent School District, released a statement saying the kindergarten teacher had resigned.

“We acted immediately and began our investigation,” Superintendent Mary Ann Whiteker said. “We pursued with the correct protocol we have to follow. I accepted the resignation [Thursday] afternoon, and it has been submitted through the appropriate legal channels. Our investigation has been finalized.”

Robertson could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted, KETK-TV reports.

