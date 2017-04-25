ORLANDO, FL (WCMH) — Frozen fans rejoice! The second edition of the winter themed animated movie is coming to theaters in 2019 on Thanksgiving weekend.

Disney Animation made the announcement on Twitter that “Frozen 2” will be in theaters starting November 27, 2019.

The news comes as Disney is gearing up to launch a a stage musical adaptation of “Frozen.” That will make its debut on Broadway in the spring of 2018.

Frozen 2 is coming to theaters November 27, 2019! pic.twitter.com/iW4JR2RSfm — Disney Animation (@DisneyAnimation) April 25, 2017

Disney also announced that the 9th episode of Star Wars will come out on May 24, 2019 followed by Jon Favreau’s new take on The Lion King on July 19, 2019.