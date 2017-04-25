Homeless pit bull rescued during California storm after giving birth to 8 puppies

By Published:
Courtesy: InsideEdition.com/Hope for Paws

LOS ANGELES (InsideEdition.com) — A homeless pit bull that gave birth in a dirty den during a storm now has a roof over her head thanks to a dedicated group of rescuers.

During a recent thunderstorm in Southern California, the Hope for Paws rescue organization received a phone call about a stray pit bull that had given birth.

In the pouring rain, rescuers Loreta Frankonyte, Lisa Arturo and Eldad Hagar drove three-and-a-half hours to track down the new mom and her puppies.

Neighbors had been trying to help the mother pit bull for three months, but each time, she would run away.

When the team arrived, they searched through bushes and found her in a hidden, dirty den alongside a crushed beer can. She looked terrified in the dark, surrounded by her crying pups.

After feeding the mom, petting her and putting her on a leash, the rescuers started to collect the newborns.

One by one, all eight were rescued, with the help of encouraging words and a little bit of tugging. The mom, later named “Rainbow,” was then carefully taken to the vet in Hollywood.

They reunited the pups with Rainbow and later provided her with a bed so she could snuggle with her five girls and three boys, all named after the storm.

Now, six weeks later, Thunder, Breezy, Misty, Raindrop, Flash, Bolt, Stormy, and Droplet are all healthy and ready to be adopted through TheLittleRedDog.com.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s