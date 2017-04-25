IKEA continues preparing for Summer opening in Columbus

COLUMBUS (WMCH) — Right off Interstate-71 and Gemini Place in Polaris is the 354,000-square-feet future IKEA Columbus.

Workers have been putting in hundreds of hours getting ready for the store’s grand-opening.

“We have all these new co-workers assembling products and room settings being set up,” said Joseph Roth, IKEA public affairs manager.

IKEA Columbus will feature nearly 10,000 designed items, 50 inspirational settings, a 450-seat restaurant and 35-hundred rooftop solar arrays.

While IKEA is the number one leading furnishing store in the country, Columbus was chosen for its fast-growing metropolitan area.

“In addition to the 325 jobs we will be creating to work at the store, there are more than 500 construction jobs. And addition to the sales taxes and property tax we will be generating for the local community,” said Roth.

The home furnishing store has 90 positions currently available ready to be filled.

“Not only do we offer a very competitive pay range, but also we have a great benefits package for our co-workers,” said David Garcia, IKEA Columbus store manager.

The highly anticipated IKEA Columbus grand opening is June 7th.