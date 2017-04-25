Man mauled by dog dies in southwest Ohio; police kill canine

DAYTON, OH (WCMH/AP) — Investigators in southwest Ohio say a man died after being mauled by a dog, which was later fatally shot by police.

The Dayton Daily News reports that Dayton police found the man early Tuesday morning after a 911 caller reported hearing someone crying out for help for several minutes, amid the sound of barking dogs.

WDTN-TV reports the man was found seriously wounded in an alley and was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where he died.

Officers told WDTN-TV they believe the tan colored pit bull was able to break free of a chain and then attack the man. Police believe the man was an innocent victim

Officers didn’t immediately identify the man.

Police began searching for the dog immediately after the attack. When they found the dog, they fired shots at the animal. The dog died a short time later.

A message seeking more information was left for police.

