Missing 11-year-old child last seen in east Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police in Columbus are asking for help locating a missing 11-year-old boy last seen on the east side of Columbus.

Roshawn Maxwell was last seen on foot around 8:30 Tuesday night in the area of Travis Road and Prince George Drive.

Roshawn is described as a black male standing 4’8″ and weighing 128 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with tan pants.

Anyone with information about the location of Roshawn Maxwell is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4624.