New Doritos bag contains ‘Guardians 2’ soundtrack player

(Frito Lay)

PLANO, TX (WCMH) – A limited edition Doritos bag set for release later this week contains an unusual promotion for the upcoming ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ film.

A close-up view of the player shows a cassette tape-inspired design with a headphone jack and a USB charging port. (Frito Lay)

The bag contains a built-in rechargeable player that resembles a portable cassette deck. The player is pre-loaded with the soundtrack for the movie.

The bags will be available starting Friday, April 28 at amazon.com/Doritos while supplies last.

The soundtrack, titled ‘Awesome Mix Vol. 2’ was released on April 21 and contains the following songs:

“Mr. Blue Sky” — Electric Light Orchestra
“Fox on the Run” — Sweet
“Lake Shore Drive” —Aliotta Haynes Jeremiah
“The Chain” —Fleetwood Mac
“Bring It On Home To Me” —Sam Cooke
“Southern Nights” —Glen Campbell
“My Sweet Lord” —George Harrison
“Brandy (You’re A Fine Girl)” — Looking Glass
“Come A Little Bit Closer” — Jay and the Americans
“Wham Bam Shang-A-Lang” — Silver
“Surrender” — Cheap Trick
“Father and Son” — Cat Stevens
“Flash Light” — Parliament
“Guardians Inferno” — The Sheepers feat. David Hasselhoff

This isn’t the first time Frito Lay has used a chip bag to do more than hold chips. Leading up to the Super Bowl, the company released a bag that doubles as a Breathalyzer.

‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ opens in theaters on May 5.

