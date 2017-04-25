New York officers give makeover to man who was “down on his luck”

ROME, New York (WCMH)– Police officers in Rome, New York are going viral after helping out a man who was just “down on his luck.”

The department posted pictures and a description on their Facebook page Tuesday morning explaining what happened.

They said that Bobby told officers he would love a haircut and a warm shower. They were able to give him that, and then some.

Officers provided Bobby with a haircut, shave, shower, and a new wardrobe made up of donated clothing.

The department said that an Officer Page helped make it all possible, and Bobby couldn’t thank them enough for all their efforts.

