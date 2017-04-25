NFL prospect denies rape report made to police; no charges

Gareon Conley (WCMH)

CLEVELAND (AP) – An attorney for former Ohio State football star Gareon Conley says the player denies an accusation made in a police report that he sexually assaulted a woman. No charges have been filed.

Spokeswoman Kathleen Caffrey of the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office says the alleged April 9 incident is still being investigated by police.

A Cleveland police report released Tuesday says the 23-year-old woman told officers that Conley sexually assaulted her in the bathroom of a hotel room.

Police spokeswoman Jennifer Ciaccia says investigators are making arrangements to interview Conley, one of the top defensive prospects in the upcoming NFL draft.

Conley’s attorney, Kevin Spellacy, told Cleveland.com that the accusations are “ridiculous and ludicrous.” He says the woman who made the claims is “an opportunist.” He did not immediately return messages left by The Associated Press.

