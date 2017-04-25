Ohio police officer injured in shooting range accident

By Published: Updated:

OBERLIN, OH (AP) — An official says an Ohio police officer accidentally shot himself in the leg at a shooting range owned by a school that provides career training to adults and high schoolers.

The police officer was injured at the Lorain County Joint Vocational School in Oberlin. He was flown by helicopter to Cleveland for treatment.

A school spokeswoman said the shooting range is used by various police departments for training. It was formerly used by students in a law enforcement training program that was later converted into a more general public safety program.

The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. The name of the injured officer has not been released, but he is an officer with the Rocky River police.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s