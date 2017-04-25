Opposition to outdoor gas meters organizing in German Village

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The German Village Society is organizing opposition to a plan by Columbia Gas to relocate interior gas meters to the outside of the historic homes.

Nancy Kotting says the German Village Society is charged with protecting the outside view of the buildings in the national historic district. Kotting says the plan to move hundreds of gas meters will damage the historic homes.

Columbia Gas says it is investing $29 million in pipeline replacement projects in Central Ohio this year. The improvements in German Village include replacing old gas mains, service lines and gas meters to increase the reliability and safety of the system.

The utility says moving the meters outside provides first-responders with easy access in the event of an emergency.

But Kotting says the utility has not provided any proof that outside meters are safer. “Show us the data showing that it is safer to have that things on the outside of buildings – that’s the question that needs to be answered,” Kotting said.

Some residents are also worried about the appearance of the meters.

Mike Cornelis says his gas meter is already outside his home and out of the way but he is concerned for some of his neighbors. “The smaller homes where the homes are really tightly knit together where if they have to put that meter out in front of the house is going to be unsightly,” Cornelis said.

Columbia Gas spokeswoman Kelli Nowinsky says the utility is working with individual property owners.”People might be a little concerned it’s going on the front of their house but that’s not necessarily the case,” Nowinsky said. “In all of the houses that we’ve walked so far, we’ve been able to find suitable locations on the side of the house or perhaps toward the back for some of these customers.”

Nowinsky said residents are also free to landscape around the meters.

“You can paint it to match the exterior of your house.,” Nowinsky said. “You can plant shrubs or flowers to mask it a little better. There are definitely options there.”

The utility plans to begin the first phase of the project next month.

But Kotting says the opposition is just getting organized. “I am quite convinced that we will be able to stop this project based on the safety issues.