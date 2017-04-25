Police search for two girls reported missing in east Columbus

By Published:
Ashlee Monroe (left) Karissa Monroe (right)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Police in Columbus are looking for two missing girls last seen in east Columbus.

Ashlee Monroe, 11 and Karissa Monroe, 12 were last seen walking away from their home near Livingston Avenue and Lonsford Road in Columbus around 8pm Tuesday.

Ashlee is described as a white female standing 4’11” and weighing 110 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing pink and white shoes, a black jacket and black leggings.

Karissa is described as a white female standing 5’2” and weighing 110 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a tie dye shirt with frayed pieces and light jeans that are ripped.

Anyone with information about the missing girls is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4624.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s