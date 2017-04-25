Police search for two girls reported missing in east Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Police in Columbus are looking for two missing girls last seen in east Columbus.

Ashlee Monroe, 11 and Karissa Monroe, 12 were last seen walking away from their home near Livingston Avenue and Lonsford Road in Columbus around 8pm Tuesday.

Ashlee is described as a white female standing 4’11” and weighing 110 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing pink and white shoes, a black jacket and black leggings.

Karissa is described as a white female standing 5’2” and weighing 110 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a tie dye shirt with frayed pieces and light jeans that are ripped.

Anyone with information about the missing girls is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4624.