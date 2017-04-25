Police seek help identifying young woman in Florida who doesn’t know her name

ST. PETERSBURG, FL (WFLA) – Police are asking for help identifying a young woman who was found wandering in St. Petersburg, Florida.

She was discovered at 11:26 a.m. in the area of 45th Avenue North and 3rd Street.

Police say she was confused and lost and did not know her name or where she lived. She was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg Hospital to be medically evaluated.

Police do not know the female’s exact age. They say she could be sixteen years of age up to her early twenties.

She was wearing a white tank top with a long black skirt and white slip-on canvas shoes. She has brown eyes, light brown hair, a medium skin tone and a mole under her right eye. She has a small circular tattoo on her right stomach area below the belt line.

Anyone who knows the identity of this girl or knows where she might live is asked to contact the St. Petersburg Police Department at (727) 893-7780.