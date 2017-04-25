Protesters disrupt meeting to demand firing of CPD officer

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Dozens of people interrupted a Columbus City Council community meeting Tuesday night, calling for Columbus Police Officer Zachary Rosen to be fired.

Officer Rosen is accused of kicking a man in the head, in a video now seen by thousands. He’s the same officer who shot and killed Henry Green last summer.

The demonstration made up of a few dozen people from the People’s Justice Project was peaceful. They want Officer Rosen fired and the Columbus Police Chief to step down.

“Our goal was for them to hear us because we’re tired of this lip service that they always give us,” said Stacy Little with the People’s Justice Project.

Officer Rosen wasn’t indicted on charges in the Green case and is currently working as a non-patrol officer in response to the video. The People’s Justice Project said its unhappy with the investigation.

“We want to have answers and what is the progress? Our tax dollars are paying for an officer we know has murdered a citizen and it is apparent he is reckless,” said Tammy Fournier Aosaada with the People’s Justice Project.

City Councilman Zach Klein said the video is alarming, but he’s confident justice will be served.

“I am just like Mayor Ginther, troubled and concerned about the actions I saw in the video. I am confident that after the thorough investigation that appropriate action will be taken based on the facts that are discovered in the investigation,” said Councilman Klein.

Protestors said the video speaks for itself.

“He didn’t appear to kick him, he didn’t allegedly kick him, he kicked that young man,” said Little.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. The People’s Justice Project said it has plans for other demonstrations in the works.