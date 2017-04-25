Remains of two children found in Idaho badger hole

By Published:

BOISE, ID (AP) – The fluke discovery of children’s bones protruding from a badger hole in Idaho has investigators trying to determine if they’re dealing with a double homicide or the disturbed grave of young 19th century emigrants who died going west on the Oregon Trail.

Authorities thought one body was found earlier this month in high desert sagebrush steppe.

But a forensic anthropologist determined the bones are from two children.

Elmore County Undersheriff Greg Berry said Tuesday that carbon dating results expected in several weeks should determine when the children died.

That should help investigators decide whether the site was an Oregon Trail grave or a possible dumping spot for homicide victims.

Idaho Department of Fish and Game workers stumbled across the bones sticking out of the badger hole on U.S.-owned land.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s