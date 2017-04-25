U.S. News ranks several central Ohio high schools best in the state

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Bexley, Olentangy Liberty, Dublin Jerome, and Olentangy high schools were all ranked by US News as being in the top 10 best schools in the state.

Bexley High School was ranked fourth in the state and 128 in the national rankings.

Olentangy Liberty was eighth in the state rankings, followed by Dublin Jerome at nine and Olentangy at 10.

Upper Arlington High School came in at 12 for the state, while Dublin Coffman was 16, New Albany at 17, and Olentangy Orange came in at 18 to round out the top 20 for central Ohio schools.

Other schools making the top 50:

Grandview Heights HS – 31

– 31 Dublin Scioto HS – 33

– 33 Granville HS – 37

– 37 Hilliard Davidson HS – 39

– 39 Columbus Alternative HS – 49

To see the complete list of Ohio schools ranked click here: US News Ohio’s Best High Schools