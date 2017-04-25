Veteran, soldier accused of tying service dog to tree, shooting it 5 times

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WCMH) – A veteran and a soldier are facing a felony cruelty to animals charge after officials said they shot a service dog five times, killing it.

Jarren Heng, 25, was arrested Monday by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Heng is a soldier stationed on Fort Bragg, post officials told WNCN.

Heng also faces a charge of felony conspiracy after he and Marinna Rollins shot the dog named “Cumboui” with a rifle, court documents say. The two took turns filming the incident, according to the Fayetteville Observer.

Rollins, 23, also faces felony charge for cruelty to animals and felony conspiracy. Rollins was stationed at Fort Bragg but her service ended in January 2017, officials said.

Cumberland County District Attorney Billy West told CBS North Carolina both suspects made their first appearances Tuesday.

There is video evidence in the case the DA’s office will use.

DA’s office is waiting for law enforcement to wrap their investigation and will then present case to the Grand Jury.

“This is a tragic case and we are going to do everything to seek justice in this case,” West told WNCN over the phone.

