AUCKLAND, New Zealand (NBC News) — A 101-year-old Indian athlete sprinted to 100-meter gold at the World Masters Games in New Zealand Monday.

As the only competitor in the 100-plus age category in the discipline Man Kaur completed her one-woman race in a time of one minute 14 seconds to wild cheers from the crowd.

She was also entered in the 200 meters race, the shot, and javelin competitions.

Kaur told reporters she would keep “rocking” for the rest of her life.