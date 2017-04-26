80-year-old man accused of raping woman who attempted to sell him a tablet

KOKOMO, IN (WCMH) — William Graham, 80, has been charged with rape, armed robbery and confinement.

According to WISH, the woman told police she went to Graham’s home Sunday night to sell him a tablet. It’s not clear how the transaction for the table began, but police said it wasn’t initiated online.

The woman said that after she arrived at Graham’s house, he held her against her will at gunpoint.

Police said the woman was able to escape and called for help at about 6am Monday. Graham surrendered to police after a five-hour standoff.

Medics took the woman to an Indianapolis hospital where she was treated for minor injuries.