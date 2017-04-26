Bollinger Tower residents have until Monday to move out

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Dozens of elderly and disabled residents in Columbus are being forced out of their homes. Bollinger Tower in the Short North is being converted into a hotel.

Residents have to be out by Monday.

NBC4 first told you about this story in January; 100 low-income seniors being evicted to make way for a Cambria Suites Hotel. Time is running out for the few people left who say they don’t want to go.

Randy Skaggs is one of the residents still left at Bollinger Tower. He doesn’t want to leave his Short North home. He’s lived there for 18 years but said he was given no choice.

“It wasn’t right. It wasn’t right to put us out like this,” said Skaggs.

The 81-year-old lives alone. He said he’ll miss the people who lived at Bollinger Tower, the closest thing to family he has left.

“Sit around and talk, tell stories about our life, what was going on, what we done,” he reminisced.

The Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority has helped residents, including Skaggs, find new places to live and is helping residents move. He said it won’t be the same, losing the easy access to the Short North’s many parks, restaurants, stores, and bus stops.

“I didn’t want to go, but I guess I gotta go,” he said.

He said the Housing Association has taken good care of him.