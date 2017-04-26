Cincinnati man accused of rape, holding 14-year-old hostage

CINCINNATI (AP) – A suburban Cincinnati man accused of having a 14-year-old girl brought to his home by taxi while he was on electronic monitoring, holding her captive for months and raping her has pleaded guilty to charges in county court as his federal case is pending.

Twenty-one-year-old Cody Jackson pleaded guilty Tuesday to unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and interference with custody.

A message seeking comment was left Wednesday for his attorney.

Jackson has pleaded not guilty to federal charges, including child pornography and coercion and enticement of a minor.

Authorities say he contacted the teen through Facebook in February 2015 while under monitoring at his Norwood apartment in an abduction case. They say he later fled without her after being taken off monitoring. He was eventually arrested in Utah.