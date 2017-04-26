Dog nearly dies after eating hot dogs with nails stuffed inside

LAKE DELTON, WI (WCMH) – A three-year-old Yorkie-mix nearly died after eating hot dogs stuffed with nails outside a Wisconsin apartment complex.

The dog, named Clarice, needed emergency surgery to remove six nails from her stomach and a section of the colon, WKOW reported. The surgery lasted more than two hours.

“I’ve never seen anything with a malicious intent like this,” said Dr. Samantha Steinich. Steinich is the veterinarian who performed the surgery.

The nails were hidden inside hot dogs scattered across the property of an apartment complex. Tom Deakin, Clarice’s owner, says Clarice must have taken some bites of some of the hot dogs when he let her outside.

“I thought it was kind of odd..in the back of my mind thought what if someone was trying to poison the dogs,” said Deakin.

Police have not commented on the incident, other than to say they are looking to speak with a person of interest.

