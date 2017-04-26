Drake, other university presidents say higher education institutions face funding challenges

WASHINGTON (WCMH) — Ohio State University president Michael Drake was part of a panel discussion on the challenges facing higher education in Washington on Wednesday.

Drake was joined on stage by Harvard University president Drew Faust and Stanford University president Marc Tessier-Lavigne. According to Harvard, the three presidents ” probed the pressing issues facing higher education, including the potential for dramatic cuts to federal scientific research funding, new immigration and visa restrictions on students and faculty, and ongoing efforts to prevent campus sexual violence and alcohol abuse.”

The presidents said getting financial support for academic endeavors has become more difficult under the Trump administration’s plan to restrict the budgets on scientific research. Drake said ensuring that citizens have access to higher education is an investment, and said some legislators see it as more of a cost.

When pressed with the question of which university a high school student should attend if given the choice between Harvard and Stanford, Faust quipped they should go to Ohio State.