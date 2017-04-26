DENVER, CO (InsideEdition.com) — A courageous, terminally ill 6-year-old in Colorado crossed yet another item off her bucket list Friday when she got to be a firefighter for a day.

Olivia Gant, 6, is battling a neurogastrointestinal disease, but she hasn’t let that stop her from having joy and fulfilling her dreams.

The 6-year-old has been sick for a few years, but has only been out of the hospital six weeks in the past year. Her family decided in March to have her come home and receive hospice care.

“There’s not a lot the doctors can do anymore, so we decided to let her come home and be comfortable, and hopefully be able to fulfill all of her wishes,” Kelly Gant, Olivia’s mom, told InsideEdition.com. “We just take it one day at a time.”

Just last week, Olivia got to be a policeman with the Denver police and before that she rode in a helicopter – both part of her list.

“It’s a feeling that you can’t buy. We know that her time is limited and we don’t know how much longer she has, but it’s incredible when we are able to get out and fulfill her bucket list,” Gant said.

Olivia is constantly tired but when she spent an hour with the South Metro Fire Rescue Department, she mustered up her strength to walk around, which she doesn’t do often. She even helped put out a fire that the officers started in a dumpster from the top of the ladder truck.

“It was just amazing to see the joy and strength that God gave her to be able to walk around and be a firefighter that day. It was unbelievable,” Gant said.

Olivia will get to accomplish more of her remaining goals, like riding in a hot air balloon, eating ice cream with the Denver Broncos and even feeding sharks.

