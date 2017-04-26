Florida teen playing with gun shoots, kills 13-year-old sister on his birthday

FLORIDA CITY, FL (AP) — A 13-year-old girl has died after authorities say her teenage brother shot her in the back of the head following a birthday hug.

Miami-Dade Police say 17-year-old Martaevious Santiago told officers it was an accident.

They say Santiago told them he was horsing around with his sister Tedra King while he and a friend were handling a loaded handgun at their Florida City home Tuesday night.

He said King gave him a birthday hug and he accidentally shot her as she turned away.

Santiago is charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child and possession of a weapon. Authorities said his 14-year-old friend was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant.

Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho tweeted that the killing is “heartbreaking, reckless gun violence.”