City of Hilliard looking for community input on roundabouts

HILLIARD, OH (WCMH) — The city of Hilliard added two roundabouts at major intersections six years ago. Wednesday evening, the community will have the opportunity to talk with city leaders about what improvements they think could help make the intersection safer.

During a traffic blitz March 27 – 31, Hilliard police ticketed 20 drivers for moving violations at those roundabouts. Deputy Chief Eric Grile said the traffic blitzes will happen twice a year with a goal of changing drivers’ behaviors.

“Typically before the roundabouts were installed it would be not uncommon to sit for a half hour, just to get through these intersections,” Grile said.

He said driver frustration from the congestion leads many drivers to break the law.

“The number of serious crashes at those two intersections have been reduced, but minor crashes have increased,” Grile said. “The cause for the increase is because drivers intentionally violate the rules of marked lanes.”

NBC4 stopped in at Abner’s Casual Dining in on Main Street in Old Hilliard to ask community members about the roundabouts.

“I think they have eased traffic a ton! Now that people have learned to drive in them they move a lot smoother,” said Sean Milligan, whose family owns Abner’s. He said some improvements are also needed.

“I am a little concerned about the crosswalks because they are so close to the roundabouts,” he added. “It might have been better to put them a little further away, because everybody is always looking to the left when they pass through.”

Dr. Mark Sullivan has an office in Old Hilliard.

“As a Chiropractor in Hilliard for the last 17 years, the roundabouts have been good for business,” he said. “As a father with a daughter who got her driver’s license last Friday, I am scared.”

Robin Reed is a server at Abner’s and said she drives through the roundabouts every day from her home on Leap Road.

“I like them, I think they are very effective and efficient.”

She blames most of the accidents on impatient drivers. “They are not waiting or pulling out into the intersection too soon. If you just use caution and obey the traffic signs you will be safe.”

The community meeting is being held from 5:30 – 7:30 at the Senior Center located at 3810 Veterans Memorial Drive.