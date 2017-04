HOUSTON, TX (WCMH) — For the second time in two weeks the Houston Zoo welcomed another Masai giraffe to the world.

The zoo says the new giraffe was born at 8:30am, Monday to second-time mom Asali.

Two weeks ago, Zindzhi, also a female, was born at the same zoo to mother Tyra.

Keepers and zoo veterinarians are watching the pair and expect the newborn giraffe to make her debut after a few days behind the scenes with mom.

